President Tokayev condoles with S Korea over torrential rain victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol over numerous human losses caused by torrential rains, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the dead. He wished also speedy recovery to all those injured and return of missing citizens to their homes.

As Yonhap reported, flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains across South Korea have killed 37 people and left more than 10 people missing. Thousands of people were evacuated. Authorities promised to do their best to find those missing. As the Ministry of Defense informed, 472 servicemen are involved in liquidation of the disaster consequences.