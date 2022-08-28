Go to the main site
    President Tokayev condoles with Pakistani Leader over massive floods victims

    28 August 2022 22:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over devastating floods victims, the press service of Akorda informed.

    «President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with deep regret received the news of devastating floods in Pakistan that resulted in tragic loss of lives and many injured,» the telegram reads.

    In his letter, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to President Arif Alvi and the families who lost their beloved ones, as well as expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan at this difficult time.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

