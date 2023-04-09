Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev condoles with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over his mother’s death

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 April 2023, 10:40
President Tokayev condoles with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over his mother’s death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on passing away of his mother Ogulabat Berdimuhamedowa, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«With a deep sorrow, I learned the tragic news of the death of your mother, dear Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova. The life path of Ogulabat eje serves as an example of true love for Motherland and nation, and is a personification of wisdom, high spirituality and great mercy. Sharing the pain of irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express deepest condolences, words of sympathy and support to you and your family» the telegram reads.

The Head of State expressed also condolences to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow.


