Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev condoles with Egypt over terrorist attacks in Cairo

    6 August 2019, 12:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the recent terrorist attacks in Cairo, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    On behalf of thepeople of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State expresscondolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured thespeediest recovery.

    In the telegramof condolences President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is always ready tocontinue the cooperation with Egypt to combat modern challenges and threats forthe sake of peace in our countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation