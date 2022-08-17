Qazaq TV
President Tokayev condoles with Armenian PM over Yerevan explosion victims
17 August 2022 14:01

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has extended his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people on the occasion of the tragedy at the Surmalu market that claimed many lives, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences the Head of State conveyed the words of deep sympathy to the bereaved families and those injured in the explosion.

Recall that the explosion rocked the Surmalu market in Yerevan on August 14 claiming lives of 16 people and injuring another 18.


