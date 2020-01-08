Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev condoles over plane crash near Tehran

    8 January 2020, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane near Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev sent the telegrams of condolences to the heads of countries citizens of which had died in the crash of the UIA Boeing 737.

    Earlier it was reported that the UIA passenger plane with 167 passengers and nine crew members had crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the local airport. The crash claimed lives of the nationals of seven countries, including Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK. The death toll reached 176 people.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt