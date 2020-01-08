Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev condoles over plane crash near Tehran

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2020, 19:39
President Tokayev condoles over plane crash near Tehran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane near Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev sent the telegrams of condolences to the heads of countries citizens of which had died in the crash of the UIA Boeing 737.

Earlier it was reported that the UIA passenger plane with 167 passengers and nine crew members had crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the local airport. The crash claimed lives of the nationals of seven countries, including Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK. The death toll reached 176 people.


President of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty