Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev condoles over passing of professor Naum Shafer
12 October 2022, 15:13

President Tokayev condoles over passing of professor Naum Shafer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones to late Naum Shafer, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

«Naum Shafer had a long path life and left a unique literary and musical legacy, was a wise mentor for the young generation. It was the collection of thousands of musical works and books, including records of Kazakh folk melodies, that became his life’s work. A good memory of him will always remain in our hearts,» reads the letter.

Famous musicologist and collector from Pavlodar Naum Shafer died at the age of 92.


Related news
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President signs 6 laws
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive