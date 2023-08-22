President Tokayev completes official visit to Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM –Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has completed his official visit to Vietnam, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh President arrived in Vietnam for an official visit on Sunday, commending his visit with laying flowers at the monument of national heroes and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum the next day.

Tokayev held talks with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and met with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The Kazakh President visited the Museum of Military History afterwards.

As part of the official visit of the Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyễn Hồng Diên signed an intergovernmental action plan to step up the development of trade and economic cooperation for 2023-25

On the same day, the joint communiqué on the results of the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was published.

Today, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong. Tokayev also visited the GoerTek production complex, the production site of Hyosung Financial System Vina production, and met with Head of the Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of Deputies of the National Assembly Nguyen Anh Tuan.