Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev commissions to strictly control pricing situation

    16 March 2020, 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned the Government and governors of the regions to strictly control pricing situation, Kazinform reports.

    «Speculative rise in prices is unacceptable. At my instruction, the Government and the governors of all levels should take this issue under a strict control,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his televised address to the nation today.

    Earlier, the Head of State said that 300bn tenge will be allocated for the support of domestic entrepreneurs and creation of new jobs.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes