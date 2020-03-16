Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev commissions to strictly control pricing situation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 March 2020, 16:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned the Government and governors of the regions to strictly control pricing situation, Kazinform reports.

«Speculative rise in prices is unacceptable. At my instruction, the Government and the governors of all levels should take this issue under a strict control,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his televised address to the nation today.

Earlier, the Head of State said that 300bn tenge will be allocated for the support of domestic entrepreneurs and creation of new jobs.


President of Kazakhstan    Pneumonia in China  
