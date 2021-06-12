President Tokayev commends huge potential of Kazakhstani youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted participants of the Forum of President's Youth Personnel Reserve which kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President’s Assistant Yerlan Karin read out loud Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s greetings at the onset of the forum.

While greeting the participants of the forum, President Tokayev noted that utmost importance is attached to the development of the young generation allegiant to national interests and the state.

«It is crucial to open the way for the active and patriotic youth. We will make sure to create all conditions so that our youngsters could gain experience while working at major posts. By preserving the continuity we will nurture a new generation of state managers,» said the Head of State, adding that hundreds of people were selected into the President’s youth personnel reserve and some of them have already joined the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and the National Council of Public Trust.

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also praised huge potential of Kazakhstani youth.

According to the organizers of the forum, it is expected to become a platform where members of the President's Youth Personnel Reserve can highlight the results of their work during the past year and a half.

Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the issues of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve in August 2019. It consists of the best young people who went through rigorous selection and outperformed thousands of other young Kazakhstanis.