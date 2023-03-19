Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

President Tokayev casts his vote in early parliamentary elections

19 March 2023, 08:15
President Tokayev casts his vote in early parliamentary elections Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his ballot in the 2023 Election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies at the polling station opened in the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan. 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections. The biggest number of voters has been registered in Turkistan region - 1,177,507, and the lowest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 138,277.

photo
photo

Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News