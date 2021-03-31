Go to the main site
    President Tokayev calls on embarking on Turkic civilization modernization

    31 March 2021, 18:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on participants of the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States to embark on modernization of the Turkic civilization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    President Tokayev reminded the participants of the informal summit of the Turkic Council that during the first top-level meeting in Ankara in 1992 Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested holding the Turkic Council's meeting in Turkestan, the sacred place for all Turkic people.

    The Head of State also stressed that it was great enlightener Khoja Ahmed Yasawi who instilled religious knowledge into our ancestors and, then, they disseminated the Turkic-Islamic culture throughout the world. All those values and knowledge he had instilled became the foundation for preserving their roots and strengthening the unity. The goal is to turn the Turkic world into one of the most economically and culturally important spaces in the 21st century, he added.

    The Kazakh President called on the participants of the Turkic Council Summit to commence the modernization of Turkic civilization with a global presentation of Yasawi’s heritage as well as the sacred city of Turkestan.

    It was also noted that the city of Turkestan had changed dramatically thanks to initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States is underway in a virtual format.

    Participating in the online event are First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states
