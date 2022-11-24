Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine

24 November 2022, 09:28
President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan, Armenia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for searching for peaceful ways of regulation of the conflict around Ukraine, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«As for Ukraine, I believe it is high time for a joint, collective search for a peace formula. Any war ends with peace talks. Every chance should be used to achieve at least truce. The Istanbul round of negotiations gave hope for this, but the agreement was «undermined» for various reasons. We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to part ways for tens or hundreds of years with mutual unhealed grievances,» the Kazakh Leader said.

Photo: akorda.kz


