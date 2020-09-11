President Tokayev briefed on Zhambyl region’s socioeconomic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev. The Head of State was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the region as well as the plans related to the implementation of the tasks given in the state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The meeting especially focused on the issues of employment. Governor Saparbayev revealed some 26,700 new workplaces had been created in the region. 142 billion tenge has been earmarked for the implementation of 1,370 projects in the region as part of the anti-crisis measures, various state and regional programs. As a result, rate of clean water supply of the regional population has grown from 72 to 77.1% and gas supply from 74.2 to 85.9%.

The Head of State was also informed of the situation in Kordai district. According to governor Saparbayev, the situation is quite stable. 336 projects in the sphere of housing and motorway construction, education, medicine, culture, and sports to the tune of 31.7 billion tenge are being implemented in the region.

Restoration of residential complexes and commercial facilities is under special control of the regional authorities. Charitable foundations have raised 311 million tenge so far to restore 41 residential complex and 13 commercial facilities.

Under the instruction of the Kazakh President, the region is getting ready for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection. The regional bed capacity has been increased up to 2,530 beds. 8.1 billion tenge has been channeled into the fight against the pandemic.



