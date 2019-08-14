President Tokayev briefed on recent archeological discoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received well-known archeologist Zeinolla Samashev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During themeeting the Head of State was briefed on the problems in Kazakhstani science, recentscientific discoveries and archeological studies as well as personnel training.

ZeinollaSamashev also talked about the excavations of settlement sites in EastKazakhstan region dating back to the Saka period and results of archeologicalstudies of the Berel burial mound in cooperation with foreign scientists.

Having stressedthe importance of scientific research, President Tokayev noted the need toinclude recently discovered sources into the chronicles of ancient and medievalKazakhstan.