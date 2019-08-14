Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev briefed on recent archeological discoveries

    14 August 2019, 16:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received well-known archeologist Zeinolla Samashev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During themeeting the Head of State was briefed on the problems in Kazakhstani science, recentscientific discoveries and archeological studies as well as personnel training.

    ZeinollaSamashev also talked about the excavations of settlement sites in EastKazakhstan region dating back to the Saka period and results of archeologicalstudies of the Berel burial mound in cooperation with foreign scientists.

    Having stressedthe importance of scientific research, President Tokayev noted the need toinclude recently discovered sources into the chronicles of ancient and medievalKazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana