President Tokayev briefed on recent archeological discoveries

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 August 2019, 16:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received well-known archeologist Zeinolla Samashev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting the Head of State was briefed on the problems in Kazakhstani science, recent scientific discoveries and archeological studies as well as personnel training.

Zeinolla Samashev also talked about the excavations of settlement sites in East Kazakhstan region dating back to the Saka period and results of archeological studies of the Berel burial mound in cooperation with foreign scientists.

Having stressed the importance of scientific research, President Tokayev noted the need to include recently discovered sources into the chronicles of ancient and medieval Kazakhstan.

