President Tokayev briefed on preparations for upcoming academic year

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2021, 19:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the implementation of instructions on the development of domestic education and science as well as the preparations for the upcoming academic year.

The President was informed of the measures taken to return to the traditional pre-COVID format of learning.

Minister Aimagambetov reported on the progress in preparations of the National Project titled ‘Bilimdi Ult’ and the implementation of the President’s instructions given in the state-of-the-nation address and at the sessions of the National Council for Public Trust.

Utmost attention was paid to the selection of highly skilled specialists for the Ministry of Education and Science, closure of blacklisted universities, issuing of licenses for domestic higher educational institutions and higher salaries for employees of those institutions starting from September 1, 2021.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to develop measures of support for winners of the international Olympiads among schoolchildren.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
