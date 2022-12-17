Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023

17 December 2022, 14:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, during which the former was briefed on the main areas of the work of the government for 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was in detail informed about the ongoing work and plans for realizing the election program, economic policy of the government, including the measures to reduce inflation, develop oil and gas and energy sectors, manufacturing, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and other sectors of the economy.

Smailov said that around 10 thousand requirements hampering businesses in 44 spheres of regulation are to be cancelled and reviewed, the number of employed in SMEs is to rise to 3.8 million people, 289 new investment projects worth KZT4.2trl creating 38 thousand jobs are to be realized, a number of infrastructure facilities are to be constructed, and so on.

In addition, the President was briefed on the plans to saturate the domestic market with domestically produced goods, reformat the work of stabilization production funds, construct schools of new format, modernize rural healthcare facilities, as well as ensure employment.

The Prime minister also presented the forecast of social and economic development for the next year envisaging growth in export, real salaries, economy in general as well as inflation reduction.

The Head of State instructed the government to take comprehensive measures to implement the election program, as well as to ensure the realization of macroeconomic plans and social obligations of the State.

The Kazakh President set before the government the following tasks: to ensure a favorable investment and business climate in the country, to reduce the inflation rate, to improve healthcare, and keep under special control the heating season.


Photo: akorda.kz

