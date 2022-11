12 October 2022, 19:21

President Tokayev awards Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with ‘Dostyk’ order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Dostyk order, 1st class, to Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Head of State also expressed readiness to strengthen friendship between the two countries.

Photo: t.me/bort_01