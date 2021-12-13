Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev awards Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri prize

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2021, 12:33
President Tokayev awards Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the country’s highest prize Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri at today’s award ceremony at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

This year outstanding writer and playwright Akim Tarazi was awarded the country’s highest award for his great contribution to the development of spirituality and strengthening of social harmony.

Besides, Mukhtar Tuletayev, the chief doctor of the Cancer Centre in Nur-Sultan, received the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri award. Since the pandemic outbreak the Cancer Centre treated over 15,000 coronavirus patients. More than 3,000 surgeries were performed there, 8,000 patients recovered.

Director general of Kazzinc LLP Alexander Khmelev was also awarded the country’s highest prize for his contribution to the production modernization and strengthening of the country’s industrial potential.


President of Kazakhstan    30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran