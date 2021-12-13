President Tokayev awards Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the country’s highest prize Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri at today’s award ceremony at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

This year outstanding writer and playwright Akim Tarazi was awarded the country’s highest award for his great contribution to the development of spirituality and strengthening of social harmony.

Besides, Mukhtar Tuletayev, the chief doctor of the Cancer Centre in Nur-Sultan, received the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri award. Since the pandemic outbreak the Cancer Centre treated over 15,000 coronavirus patients. More than 3,000 surgeries were performed there, 8,000 patients recovered.

Director general of Kazzinc LLP Alexander Khmelev was also awarded the country’s highest prize for his contribution to the production modernization and strengthening of the country’s industrial potential.