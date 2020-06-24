Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev attends parade dated to 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2020, 17:08
President Tokayev attends parade dated to 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow, as well as participated the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

At the level of Heads of state and Government, along with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the initiator of the solemn ceremony, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the anniversary parade was also attended by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, as well as heads of a number of international organizations.

The anniversary parade was attended by more than 13 thousand military personnel, 216 units of military equipment, 75 units of various types of military aircrafts.

53 military columns, as well as 13 military companies representing the armed forces of the CIS countries and other foreign states marched in a ceremonial march on Red Square. The Republic of Kazakhstan was presented by the 55 servicemen of military units of the air assault troops.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan