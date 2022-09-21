President Tokayev attends Global Food Security Council

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Global Food Security Council co-chaired by the African Union and the European Union, the Akorda press service reports.

European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and other world politicians took part in the summit.

Addressing those present the Head of State noted that food security is one of the pressing issues the world facing now. Since the last summit in 2019 the number of people facing food shortage grew from 135 to 345 mln.

The President stated that Kazakhstan would further use its agricultural potential to fight against food insecurity. The country will further act as a reliable grain and food staples supplier.

The President urged to speed up efforts to counter hunger. In this context he noted readiness to expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization and UN institutions within various procurement projects, including for the needs of Afghanistan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the transit and transport opportunities of Kazakhstan, including the Trans-Caspian international transport corridor.

In a conclusion the Head of State mentioned that in the 30s of the last centuries Kazakhstan survived the famine tragedy (known as Asharshylyq) and that’s why is fully interested in settling food insecurity problems.





Photo: akorda.kz



