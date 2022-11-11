Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand

11 November 2022, 07:28
11 November 2022, 07:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the leaders of the countries participating in the OTS Summit in Samarkand, attended a concert held in the Eternal City complex, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The concert was dedicated to the cultural diversity of the Turkic peoples.

The main events within the OTS Summit will be held today.


Photo: akorda.kz





