President Tokayev assigns to draft new Water Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned to prepare a draft new Water Code, Kazinform reports.

«The Water Code adopted back to 2003 regulates only conditions for practical use of water. This document does not provide opportunities to preserve water resources and use them rationally. Changes of weather conditions, issues accumulated in the water sector intercepts the country’s socioeconomic development,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and experts to elaborate a draft Water Code. Given the climate change and policies of adjacent countries the Code should contribute to decreasing water scarcity.