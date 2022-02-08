Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev assigns to draft new Water Code

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 February 2022, 17:02
President Tokayev assigns to draft new Water Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned to prepare a draft new Water Code, Kazinform reports.

«The Water Code adopted back to 2003 regulates only conditions for practical use of water. This document does not provide opportunities to preserve water resources and use them rationally. Changes of weather conditions, issues accumulated in the water sector intercepts the country’s socioeconomic development,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and experts to elaborate a draft Water Code. Given the climate change and policies of adjacent countries the Code should contribute to decreasing water scarcity.

Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings