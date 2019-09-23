President Tokayev arrives in USA

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the United States of America.

Mr. President will attend 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. On the sidelines of the event Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a number of meetings with heads of states and governments as well as business representatives, Kazinform reported with the reference to Khabar 24.

Kazakhstan President’s arrival in the United States was announced in his article published in the American edition «The Hill».

Reading the article by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev we conclude that its main part is devoted to attracting American capital to the economy of Kazakhstan. The point at issue is investment. In the article Mr. Tokayev pointed out that last year the inflow of US investment in the Kazakh economy increased by 45 percent.

«The links between our two countries, of course, go far beyond the economy. We have built a close partnership with the U.S. and cooperated closely on many important foreign policy issues. This will not change. Under my leadership, Kazakhstan will continue the constructive, balanced and independent foreign policy we have followed so successfully over the last three decades», the article in The Hill reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the United States of America is the first in the status of the President of Kazakhstan. However, not the first visit for him personally. It is known that Mr. Tokayev served as Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. The previous experience and the gained authority in the international arena will be useful during President’s participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Head of State plans to speak at the General Debate and partake in a high-level political forum devoted to sustainable development. Mr. Tokayev will meet with UN Secretary General Anthonio Guterres, heads of states and governments, chair persons of international organizations, representatives of American business, multinational companies, political and expert circles of the United States.

This year’s UN GA session is themed «Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion».

President Tokayev will make a number of proposals on the topic. In general, Kazakhstan’s vision of such pressing issues of the international agenda as sustainable development, food safety, universal coverage of health and education services as well as environmental degradation.



