President Tokayev arrives in Ulytau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 11:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in a newly-established Ulytau region for a working visit, Kazinform has learned from the president’s Telegram channel.

In Zhezkazgan, President Tokayev was greeted by akim (governor) of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly and akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek.

During the meeting the Head of State was briefed on the prospects for development of Ulytau region and Zhezkazgan city.

Later in the day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay a visit to the Zhoshy Khan historical and cultural complex where he will attend the first-ever session of the Ulttyq Kurultay (National Congress).


