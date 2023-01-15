President Tokayev arrives in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the Kazakh Leader will meet President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The sides will discuss the prospects of development of the Kazakh-Emirati strategic partnership, the issues of activation of trade-economic ad investment cooperation in priority sectors.

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev wil also participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 and will hold meetings with the representatives of business communities.