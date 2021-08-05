President Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

AHGABAT. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

On August 6, 2021, the President of Kazakhstan is set to participate in the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries. A number of bilateral meetings is also planned on the sidelines of the high-level event in Ashgabat.

In addition, the participants of the summit are expected to attend an exhibition of national products and a concert of Central Asian performers.