President Tokayev arrives in Tashkent for state visit

21 December 2022, 17:41
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, for state visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was greeted by his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the airport.

During the two-day state visit the Kazakh leader is expected to hold talks with the President of Uzbekistan in the narrow and extended formats as well as sign a number of bilateral treaties and agreements.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

