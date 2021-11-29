Go to the main site
    President Tokayev arrives in Switzerland for official visit

    29 November 2021, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Switzerland for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

    «In Geneva, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold bilateral negotiations with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin. During the talks the two leaders will discuss the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Swiss partnership, following which, a number of intergovernmental and commercial agreements are expected to be signed.

    The visit to Geneva also includes participation at the Special session of the World Health Assembly, meetings with heads of UN and international organizations, participation in the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table and meetings with leading companies,» reads a recent Facebook post shared by President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

