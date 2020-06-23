Go to the main site
    President Tokayev arrives in Moscow for working visit

    23 June 2020, 22:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow, Kazinform reports referring to the Facebook account of Berik Uali, press secretary of the President.

    «Tomorrow, June 24, at 13:00 Nur-Sultan time the President of Kazakhstan will attend a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory», the message reads.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
