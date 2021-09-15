Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 September 2021, 18:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«On September 16-17, 2021, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries. The meetings are to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, issues of international and regional security, as well as current issues of cooperation of the CSTO and SCO countries,» reads the post of the President’s Press Secretary on Facebook.

Also, bilateral meetings between the Kazakh Head of State and leaders of a number of foreign countries are due to take place.

