President Tokayev arrives in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty, President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

The Head of State attended the sitting of the operations headquarters in Almaty and met with the family members of the law enforcement officers, military killed to express condolences and to give awards, the Telegram Channel of the anti-terror operation's official information reads.