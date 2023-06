ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to hold a meeting with officials of the financial sector at his residence in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

During the visit the Head of State also will visit a number of social, educational, and natural facilities as well as get familiarized with the reconstruction work at one of the CHPs.