President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the International Congress Center in Tashkent for an official meeting, Akorda press office reported via Telegram.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Kazakh Leader.





Photo: t.me/bort_01