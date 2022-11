President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit

11 November 2022, 10:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Congress Center in Samarkand to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the press service of Akorda reported.

