17 August 2022 15:09

President Tokayev approves draft comprehensive plan of Ulytau region’s development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly. The President was presented with a draft comprehensive plan of social and economic development of the region for 2022-2026 based on the instructions of the Head of State during his working trip to the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The draft plan includes above 240 measures aimed at diversifying the economy, developing the social and industrial infrastructure, as well as addressing the most urgent issues the region faces.

The President was briefed on the projects to build 132.8 thousand sq.m. of rental and credit housing, modernize the multi-purpose hospital, open an oncological dispensary, modern perinatal center in Zhezkazgan, as well as a district hospital in Ulytau district planned starting from 2023. Moreover, 26 medical facilities are to be opened in all district centers and villages.

As part of the pilot national project «Comfortable school», there are plans to construct 11 general education schools and eight kindergartens.

The Head of State was informed about the situation with drinking water provision and quality road construction.

It is envisaged to reconstruct the drainage and sewerage networks in cities and rural settlements. 289.5km of roads of regional importance and 112.5km of roads of district importance are set to be repaired. The implementation of all set measures will allow to create over 10 thousand new permanent jobs.

Following the meeting, Tokayev approved the presented draft project and instructed to continue work needed together with the appropriate state bodies.

Photo: akorda.kz