President Tokayev appoints several ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Iceland, Ireland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Magzhan Ilyassov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iceland and Ireland.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Kairat Sarzhanov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, and Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta.



