President Tokayev announces Nur Otan election program

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 November 2020, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nur Otan Party launches The Path of Time election program,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the XX Congress of the Party.

The President stressed that amid the deadly pandemic spread we were together. The party and its activists played an invaluable role in people’s unity. The party of real deeds confirmed by its practical deeds its leadership and readiness to be fully responsible for the future of Kazakhstan.

The President noted that the forthcoming elections are of great importance. «It is crucial to give an impetus to the system-based modernization proposed by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Five Institutional Reforms and National Action Plan. To this end we adopt the election program themed «The Path of Changes: a decent life for all» until 2025,» the President said.

The program foresees an efficient complex of certain measures aimed at social progress of the country and raising people’s welfare.

As earlier reported, the extraordinary XX Congress of the Party started its work in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.


