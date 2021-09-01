Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev announces extension of Economy of Simple Things, Business Road Map programs

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 11:21
President Tokayev announces extension of Economy of Simple Things, Business Road Map programs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the extension of the Economy of Simple Things and Business Road Map programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Duration of the implementation of the Economy of Simple Things and Business Road Map programs is to be extended until 2022. To that end, KZT1tln is to be provided,» said the Kazakh Head of State at the joint session of the Parliament chambers.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering his yearly State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President’s speech is broadcast on Khabar, Khabar TV, Qazaqstan, Almaty TV, Astana TV, Atameken, Eurasian, Channel 31, Channel 7, KTK, CTB, and MIR as well as on a number of leading radio stations of the country.


