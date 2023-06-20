President Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier hold talks in narrow format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Germany counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier held bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The presidents discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-German strategic partnership paying utmost attention to the strengthening of political dialogue, deepening of trade and investment, energy, transport and logistic cooperation.

The sides emphasized the need to step up interaction within the framework of development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route as well as the expansion of mutually profitable cooperation in the oil and gas, green energy and industry sectors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier exchanged views on the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.

The talks in the narrow format were held in a friendly atmosphere and were of constructive nature. The sides agreed to step up cooperation in a number of areas of the bilateral economic agenda.

Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as part of the official welcoming ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence.

As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.