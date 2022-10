21 September 2022, 08:10

President Tokayev and Emir of Qatar meet

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN GA Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.









Photo: akorda.kz