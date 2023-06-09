Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet

    9 June 2023, 13:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović held talks, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State thanked Željka Cvijanović for her active participation in the Astana International Forum.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the visit of Željka Cvijanović to Kazakhstan opens good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of issues.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan considers Bosnia and Herzegovina as a promising trade and economic partner in South-Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

    Željka Cvijanović expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome and an invitation to attend the Astana International Forum.

    The parties shared views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. Following the talks, they agreed to speed up bilateral cooperation.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy