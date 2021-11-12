President Tokayev addresses participants of Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed participants of the IX Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan virtually, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan is a platform for discussion of the most pressing issued related to the development of Kazakhstan’s financial sector. This year the Congress is held online.

In his video address, the Head of State congratulated the participants on the start of the Congress reminding that this year’s event is held within the framework of the National Currency Day and on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

President Tokayev stressed that the national currency, tenge, serves a true symbol of Kazakhstan’s statehood and sovereignty.

The Head of State also reminded of market reforms and changes Kazakhstan had made in the banking sector throughout the years of its independence, adding that Kazakhstan’s financial sphere is considered the most advanced in the region.

He noted that total assets of the domestic banking sector exceed 35 trillion tenge, which is more than a half of the country’s gross domestic product.



