Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev addresses meeting on 25th anniv of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

    16 November 2021, 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Implementation of the project (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) gave a strong impetus to the world’s major oilfields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan, responsible for 60% of the country’s oil production. The Consortium is the major international oil transport project with the participation of Kazakhstan and Russia as well as leading companies Chevron, Lukoil, Shell, and others,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the ten principles of partnership put forward by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev laid a foundation for successful operation of the Consortium

    During the meeting, Tokayev told how special the project is to him as he attended the launch of its construction and commissioning.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador