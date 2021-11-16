President Tokayev addresses meeting on 25th anniv of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Implementation of the project (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) gave a strong impetus to the world’s major oilfields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan, responsible for 60% of the country’s oil production. The Consortium is the major international oil transport project with the participation of Kazakhstan and Russia as well as leading companies Chevron, Lukoil, Shell, and others,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the ten principles of partnership put forward by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev laid a foundation for successful operation of the Consortium

During the meeting, Tokayev told how special the project is to him as he attended the launch of its construction and commissioning.