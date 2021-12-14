President Tokayev addresses event on occasion of 20th anniv of MSU Kazakh branch

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent his greetings to the participants of the solemn gathering dedicated to 20 years since foundation of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Dear participants, I congratulate you on the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. It is symbolic that this landmark date coincides with the historic event for our people – the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. The efficiency of the modern education system is one of the key achievements of our long way. The MSU branch has already made a considerable contribution to the formation and development of the domestic economy, education and science, by training over two thousand highly qualified specialists. Its activity is a bright example of productive humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia,» said Tokayev.

The Head of State noted that the Kazakh government decided to allocate a new building to the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In his speech, the Kazakh President expressed his hope that the list of priority and highly qualified specialties at the branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University will be expanded.

«I am sure that the educational facility will further contribute to the strengthening of friendship and partnership between our countries, facilitate the quality and competitiveness of Kazakhstani education,» said Tokayev.